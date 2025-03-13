Race leader Jonas Vingegaard crashes at Paris-Nice

Not this again! Jonas Vingegaard, who is off to a strong start this season, crashed during Stage 5 of Paris-Nice. The day’s racing is from Saint-Just-en-Chevalet to La Côte-Saint-André for a total of 203.3 km.

The Visma–Lease a Bike rider crashed with 84 km to go. Organizers said that Vingegaard crashed on the Côte de Trèves. “The overall leader suffered a blow to his lips but has returned to the peloton after a visit to the medical car,” a post on X read.

Due to the weather conditions, Jonas Vingegaard thinks Stage 4 should not have been restarted. #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/s8juQrHVew — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) March 12, 2025

He finished second in Stage 4, getting passed in the final metres by UAE Emirates’ João Almeida. However, he was also very critical that the race resumed after the neutralization due to some very cold weather. He said the remainder of the race should have been cancelled as many of the riders were hypothermic.

In 2024, the multiple Tour de France champion had his season derailed after a terrible crash at the Tour of the Basque County. He was hospitalized for 12 days and went through extensive rehabilitation.

Vingegaard went down with several other riders, including Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel, but his injuries were the worst. “I was in a lot of pain—not just in my ribs but inside my body. I could feel it was from my lung, and when I coughed up blood, I knew it wasn’t good. From there, I was taken to the hospital, where they first checked my collapsed lung,” he said. “They put in a drain that evening, and I think I had the drain in my lung for eight days. In addition to that, I had broken several bones.”

After many months of no racing, he returned to race the Tour, without any of the key lead-up events most G.C. riders do. Although the Dane would do quite well, given his lack of preparation–including a stage win–Tadej Pogačar would end up winning the yellow jersey in dominant fashion.