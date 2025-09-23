Racers pay tribute to Nino Schurter’s career and influence

Sunday marked the final World Cup of the long and illustrious career of Nino Schurter. While the Swiss crowd made its appreciation known in the moment, roaring for the hometown hero in Lenzerheide, many racers took the time to share just what the winning-est male cross country racer ever meant to them, personally.

Teammates, both past and present, fellow Swiss riders, former fierce competitors. All lined up to pay their tributes to the Greatest of All Time.

Tyler Orschel (Canada)

Christopher Blevins (U.S.A.)

Alan Hatherly (South Africa)

“I just wanted to be like him one day.”

Kate Courtney (U.S.A)

Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)

Emilly Johnston (Canada)

Julien Absalon (France)

Thomas Frischknecht (Switzerland)

Marco Fontana (Italy)

One more time, all together, for Nino Schurter: