Rad returns to theatres for one night only: Double feature hits screens Thursday

If you were a kid in the ’80s with a bike and a paper route, you could definitely relate to Cru Jones. And for many of us, the movie Rad, as hoaky and cheesy as it is, shaped our lives. We watched it over and over, and knew the lines of the films better than some of the actors. “Hulk Hogan eat your heart out,” and Lori Loughlin stating, “you over rotated,” are absolute classics.

Well BMX fans, ‘80s movie lovers, and anyone who knows what Helltrack means—mark your calendars. March 20, Rad is back where it belongs: on the big screen. For one night only, theatres across the U.S. and Canada will host a double feature screening of the 4K restoration of Rad followed by the world premiere of A Rad Documentary.

That’s right—this super cult classic, impossible to stream and almost impossible to find, is rolling back into theaters to celebrate Rad Day 2025, nearly 40 years since it first dropped.

Behind the scenes, on the screen

Rad star and BMX stunt rider Chris Phoenix helped produce A Rad Documentary and calls it a “full circle moment.” The film digs into how Rad became the BMX film that defined a generation—complete with wild behind-the-scenes stories, cast interviews and a reminder that the original title was almost Balls Out. Want to know more about the Send Me An Angel dance sequence? Was that Martin Aparijo or Lori Loughlin rocking those white jeans? All will be revealed.

And if you’ve ever wondered why the infamous Helltrack scene looked so sketchy—it’s because it was. The original stunt ramp was so big none of the riders wanted to drop in. Even after cutting it down to 25 feet, no one could complete a full lap. It took two weeks of filming, one section at a time, to nail the sequence.

Then there’s Jose Yanez? The only guy that could backflip at the time, subbing in as Cru Jones.



Grab your tickets

This one-night event is packed with nostalgia and a heavy dose of BMX history. Rad fans will also have a shot at scoring a limited edition Sean Longmore poster—only 500 copies printed—at select theaters or online.