Rafaëlle Carrier to be supported by Arkea-B&B for CX season

Lac-Beauport, Que.’s Rafaëlle Carrier, will receive support from Arkea-B&B Hotels for the 2024-2025 cyclocross season. This includes logistical and material backing for her World Cup races in Europe. 17-year-old Carrier, won silver at the 2024 UCI junior XC mountain bike championships this past summer, is excited for the opportunity. “I’ll be riding Arkea-B&B Hotels’ Bianchi cyclocross bikes,” Carrier said. “Having their logistical and material support is an incredible opportunity for me.”

Big goals for upcoming seasons

Having received backing from Arkea-B&B Hotels for the upcoming season, Carrier’s 2024 season with Pivot Cyclesote laid the foundation for her next steps. She swept the Canada Cup series and secured junior national titles in cross-country short track and XCO events. She also showed strong results at road nationals. Carrier took third in the criterium and in the top ten in both the time trial and road race. Coached by her father, Carrier is driven by a love for “pushing her limits,” This includes competing in XC, cyclocross, and road. She also has a long-term goal of competing at the Olympics.

A team with a long history

Arkéa–B&B Hotels has several teams—a men’s UCI WorldTeam, a development men’s team, and a women’s Continental squad, all based in Rennes, France. The men’s team was founded in 2005, while the women’s team was established in 2020. With her eyes set on those lofty goals, Carrier’s journey will continue with Arkea-B&B Hotels. It is a team with a strong international presence that will provide ample support as she returns to the World Cup circuit.

Carrier already raced in the 2023-2024 UCI World Cup cyclocross season; she placed fifth in Hoogerheide and fifteenth at the World Championships as a first-year junior. She is eager to take on a full slate of European races this winter. Her season with Arkea-B&B Hotels will begin with the Dublin World Cup on Dec. 1. Carrier, who is part of the team’s scouting program, will also join the women’s team as a stagiaire on Aug. 1, 2025.

Arkea-B&B’s 2024 season

In 2024, the French team had five victories. Michaela Drummond claimed multiple wins, including the opening stage (Stage 1) and Stage 3 of the Volta a Portugal Feminina – Cofidis in July. In April, she also took won at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour – Féminin. Océane Mahé was victorious in the National French ITT championships in May. Maeva Squiban took a win in Stage 4 (ITT) at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche in September.