Rafaelle Carrier’s strong start to CX season: What’s ahead

In the first UCI CX World Cup of the year, Lac-Beauport, Que.’s Rafaelle placed third in the junior race after a strong ride in Dublin. She had just arrived in Europe and was definitely pleased with her result. Carrier finished behind winner, American Lidia Cusack, with France’s Lison Desprez slotting in second.

“It’s really nice to start my Europe campaign with my first-ever World Cup podium,” the 17-year-old multidisciplinary rider said. “I had the first call-up and a good start. Everything went smooth and my legs felt good, but I could still feel the jet lag a little bit. It was still a strong ride for me, and I’m happy with my performance considering the fact that the course didn’t suit me really well (it was fast and not really technical).”

In Europe for over two months

She arrived in Europe on Nov. 28 and will stay until Feb. 4, going home after the world cyclocross championships in Liévin, France.

Carrier says that she will use Belgium as her home base for most of the season. She is currently in Calp, Spain, with the WorldTour Team Arkea-B&B Hotels for a training camp. The Canadian is being supported by the squad. This includes logistical and material backing for her UCI CX World Cup races in Europe.

She’s riding Arkea-B&B Hotels Bianchi bikes for the season and also will be riding as a stagiaire on the road for the French outfit in August 2025.

“I love the bikes, they’re super light and super smooth,” she said. “I just got my road bike, which is really great too.”

Carrier plans to race all the UCI World Cups as a junior, and some with the elites.

“I will race the elite race at Namur on Dec. 15,” the junior national champion said. “I will also do some other smaller races with Cycling Canada. I’m doing the Christmas ‘cross project with them.”

Her biggest goal is the cyclocross world championships in France. Carrier is no stranger to big results at the worlds. She finished second at the 2024 XCO MTB World Championships. In her first year as a junior, she was 16th in 2024, so she definitely wants to improve on that. The way she’s riding, it’s definitely looking good.