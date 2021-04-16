Rally Cycling pulls out of Tour of Turkey after team member’s COVID-19 positive
Three Canadians started for American ProTeam
Rally Cycling took its first win of the year Sunday in the Tour of Turkey, but before Friday’s sixth stage 6, the team pulled out of the race after a team member tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the squad, riders and staff, tested negative but the outfit withdrew out of courtesy to the other teams. Canadians Rob Britton, Pier-André Coté and Nick Zukowsky were in Turkey with Rally, but Britton didn’t start the second stage.
It was the second COVID-19 incident in the race. On Sunday Simon Pellaud (Switzerland/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was unable to start after a pre-race test positive. On Thursday he was negative.
Another all-American team is competing in the Spanish 2.Pro-rated Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana right now. The next races for Rally are Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege for the women’s side (Canada’s Sara Poidevin is chalked into the start list) and Spanish stage race Vuelta Asturias Julio Alvarez Mendo for the men.