Rally Cycling pulls out of Tour of Turkey after team member’s COVID-19 positive

Rally Cycling took its first win of the year Sunday in the Tour of Turkey, but before Friday’s sixth stage 6, the team pulled out of the race after a team member tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the squad, riders and staff, tested negative but the outfit withdrew out of courtesy to the other teams. Canadians Rob Britton, Pier-André Coté and Nick Zukowsky were in Turkey with Rally, but Britton didn’t start the second stage.

It was the second COVID-19 incident in the race. On Sunday Simon Pellaud (Switzerland/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was unable to start after a pre-race test positive. On Thursday he was negative.

Another all-American team is competing in the Spanish 2.Pro-rated Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana right now. The next races for Rally are Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege for the women’s side (Canada’s Sara Poidevin is chalked into the start list) and Spanish stage race Vuelta Asturias Julio Alvarez Mendo for the men.