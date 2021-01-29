Rapha expands women’s roster as part of commitment to promote women’s cycling

Rapha, clothing brand and global cycling club, has announced two new additions to its sponsorship roster. As part of the company’s commitment to further promote and grow women’s cycling, in 2021 Lael Wilcox and Sarah Sturm will represent the brand.

Wilcox and Sturm join three-time Canadian Cyclocross champion Maghalie Rochette, Women’s WorldTour team Canyon//SRAM, and the women of L39ION of LA’s elite domestic team as Rapha athletes in 2021.

As part of Rapha’s aim to make cycling more accessible and more engaging to more fans around the world, the company has also launched a new Instagram channel. The page, Rapha Women (@rapha_women), is “a dedicated space to elevate women in cycling and facilitate conversations on important issues relating to the world of women’s cycling.” Though it has ‘women’ in the name, the company hopes to use the Instagram page to speak to and hear from women and gender-diverse people.

Lael Wilcox

Lael Wilcox only started seriously riding as an adult, but she still managed to become one of the best ultra-endurance cyclists in the world. Her accolades include winning the 4,300 mile Trans Am Bike Race in 2016 and setting the women’s record for the 2,750 mile Tour Divide in 2015.

“I’m inspired by Rapha’s storytelling,” says Wilcox. “At once, cycling can be both gritty and beautiful. We can smile through hardship and thrive while pushing our limits. The team from Rapha is motivated to get more people on bikes, to make cycling the most popular sport in the world. I’m personally motivated to encourage more women and girls to get out there. We are underrepresented, but that doesn’t mean we’re not capable. The more women riding, the more individual role-models of possibility exist. Cycling is a tool I’ve used to build confidence, feel good in my own skin, see the world, work through my thoughts, realize dreams, make new ones and see a hopeful future.”

Sarah Sturm

Sarah Sturm is a successful graphic designer who competes across a range of cycling disciplines. In 2019, she raced to podium finishes at the Belgium Waffle Ride, SBT GVL, Leadville 100, and the Sea Otter Classic. Sturm is also a two-time American single speed cyclocross national champion. Outside of work and racing commitments, she spends time coaching her former Fort Lewis collegiate team in Durango, Colorado.

“I am so excited to be working with Rapha, says Sturm.” It was a big move for me and I have been welcomed with creativity and openness. The things that are important to me, environmental consciousness, equality, design and process are all pages from the Rapha book. I look forward to the year ahead, new designs, projects and adventures, it’s both comforting and motivating to know that I have the support of Rapha right next to me!”