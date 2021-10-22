Rapha to premiere Lachlan Morton’s alt Tour de France

Several months after Lachlan Morton rode the entire Tour de France on his own, camping along the way, Rapha is releasing a Gone Racing film about the achievement that captured imaginations around the world and stole attention from the world’s greatest bike race.

He called it The Alt Tour. Morton rode every stage and every transfer of the 2021 Tour. The EF Education Nippo ride rode 5,550 km from Brest to Paris with over 65,000 m of climbing and just 23 days to cover the distance. He rode it without any teammates to shelter behind, no mechanics and no rest days.

The latest episode of Gone Racing takes you inside Lachlan’s ambitious attempt to complete the Alt Tour, beat the peloton back to Paris and raise funds for World Bicycle Relief.

The film will premiere Monday at 3 pm EDT.