RCMP cleared after cyclist hit by semi driver in Kelowna

The IIOBC has finished looking into a collision in Kelowna that left a cyclist seriously injured in December 2024. The investigation found no evidence that the RCMP officer involved did anything wrong.

The IIO of British Columbia, is the police watchdog in the province. It, “investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.”

On Dec. 11, an RCMP officer saw the cyclist riding near Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue. The man rode away when the officer passed, but the officer didn’t chase or try to stop him.

Shortly after, the cyclist collided with a semi-truck on Harvey Avenue and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The IIO reviewed witness statements, video, and GPS data. After looking into everything, they concluded that the officer wasn’t at fault. The investigation is now closed, according to a statement. According to Kelowna’s Castanet, the condition and extent of the cyclist’s injuries was not disclosed.