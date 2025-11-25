Recall confusion over blazing batteries as Rad Power woes collide with CPSC

Rad Power Bikes, one of the larger names in North America for e-bikes and e-cargo bikes, is having a rough fall. After early reports of financial difficulty, the Seattle, Wash.-based brand is now running afoul of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

On Nov. 24, CPSC issued a warning to immediately stop using certain batteries made for and sold by Rad Power Bikes. The brand is refuting the CPSC’s warnings, but also arguing that it is not financially capable of complying with a recall. With Rad Power arguing both that the batteries are safe and that it can’t afford to recall them, if they weren’t, consumers are left wondering whether to trust CPSC or the bike brand itself.

And, since Rad Power isn’t voluntarily issuing a recall, consumers are also left out of pocket to replace any potentially faulty batteries.

So far, this stop-use warning only applies in the United States. Health Canada has not yet issued its own warning.

The warning does not apply to newer Safe Shield batteries sold by Rad Power

Battery fires at issue

The concern at issue is not minor. CPSC warns of potential for the battery to spontaniously catch fire. Specifically, “The hazardous batteries can unexpectedly ignite and explode, posing a fire hazard to consumers, especially when the battery or the harness has been exposed to water and debris.”

The agency is basing its stop-use warning off of 31 reported fires caused by the batteries. These included 12 reports of property damage totalling approximately $734,500 (USD).

Worryingly, for anyone with a Rad Power Bike in their shed hoping to wait this one out, CPSC says “Some of these incidents occurred when the battery was not charging, the product was not in use, and the product was in storage.”

How many spontaneous fires is too many spontaneous fires?

CPSC notes that Rad Power “has refused to agree to an acceptable recall. Given its financial situation, Rad Power Bikes has indicated to CPSC that it is unable to offer replacement batteries or refunds to all consumers.”

A statement on its own website, Rad Power argues “The incident rate associated with the batteries in the CPSC’s notice is a fraction of one percent. While that number is low, we know even one incident is one too many, and we are heartbroken by any report involving our products.” To the New York Times, a spokesperson for the brand was more specific, saying the 31 fires were out of over 100,000 battery sales.

Rad Power also appears to argue that the fault is not with the battery itself, reiterating that Rad Power batteries have passed all safety standards and passed them again during independant testing done during the CPSC investigation. Instead, it argues, that improper use is the issue.

“It is also widely understood that all lithium-ion batteries—whether in ebikes, e-scooters, laptops, or power tools—can pose a fire risk if damaged, improperly charged, exposed to excess moisture, subjected to extreme temperatures or improper modifications to the electrical components, all of which Rad repeatedly advises against in user manuals and customer safety guides,” Rad Power’s statement reads. “Contrary to the CPSC’s statement, mere exposure to water and debris does not create a hazard; rather, significant water exposure, as warned against in our manuals, can pose a hazard.”

Finances of a recall

Rad Power also argues that the recal would be financially devastating to its beleagured finances. And that it offered alternative solutions to a full recall.

A statement included in the CPSC warning from Rad Power reads “In an effort to partner with the CPSC, Rad proposed multiple solutions to the agency in good faith. Rad informed the agency that its demand to replace all batteries, regardless of condition, would immediately put Rad out of business, which would be of no benefit to our riders. Rad is disappointed that it could not reach a resolution that best serves our riders and the industry at large.”

Finally, “Rad reminds its customers to inspect batteries before use or charging and immediately stop using batteries that show signs of damage, water ingress, or corrosion, and to contact Rad so we can support our riders.”

The bikes and batteries in question

CPSC identifies several models of Rad Power bikes and specific battery models that are subject to its warning.

Models include RadWagon 4, RadCity HS 4, RadRover High Step 5, RadCity Step Thru 3, RadRover Step Thru 1, RadRunner 2, RadRunner 1, RadRunner Plus, and RadExpand 5.

Battery models, whether sold with the bike or as a replacement, include model number HL-RP-S1304 or RP-1304. The model number is printed on a label on the back or rear of the battery. In the U.S., these bikes and batteries were sold through RadPowerBikes.com, through bike shops, and through Best Buy stores.

For Canadian customers, Health Canada has not yet issued a warning regarding Rad Power Bikes or batteries.