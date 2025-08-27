Red Bull–BORA–Hansgrohe make another big move for 2026

Belgian rider Gianni Vermeersch will join Red Bull–BORA–Hansgrohe for the 2026 season, ending a nine-year stint with Alpecin-Deceuninck. The 32-year-old brings quite a bit of experience and versatility to the German WorldTeam. Particularly in the cobbled northern classics and gravel races.

In his career, Vermeersch has seven Tour of Flanders starts and five Paris–Roubaix appearances. He also won the inaugural UCI gravel world championship title. Red Bull–BORA–Hansgrohe hopes his arrival will add depth and punch to their Classics squad.

“With Gianni, we want to close the gaps that became apparent last spring,” team CEO Ralph Denk said. “Our roster certainly has a lot of Classics quality. But we often lacked routine, depth, and punch to shape the finale with our young talents. We are convinced that Gianni can make exactly this difference.”

Vermeersch is equally eager about the move. “I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my career. After many years in the same environment, a whole new world is opening up for me. It’s an honour to join Red Bull–BORA–Hansgrohe, and I’m excited to share my Classics experience with the younger riders.”

The team is certainly becoming a bit of a powerhouse–recently the squad announced the buyout of Remco Evenepoel from Soudal Quick – Step.