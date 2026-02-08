Red Bull Hardline canceled

Heavy rain in Tasmania has spoiled the party at Red Bull Hardline. Despite efforts from the course crew to save the event, Red Bull made the call to cancel the race for the riders safety.

That means seeding/qualifying results are now the final standings. Asa Vermette with a heater in seeding claims the win. It’s the U.S. rider’s second win at a Hardline event after earning his first in Wales in 2025. He’s joined on the podium by Ronan Dunne and Troy Brosnan.

Canadian phenom Jackson Goldstone was ninth on seeding day, after two crashes in practice. Not a result he’ll be excited about. But better than leaving Tasmania with another injury.

On the women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet is the top finisher for a third year running. She seeded faster than Louise Ferguson by a solid five-second margin.

Well, it’s not the thrilling start to the 2026 season we were all hoping for. But it is good to see Red Bull respecting athlete health over views and revenues. Hardline courses are no joke and coming up short on any of those features, or going off course at the speeds riders were hitting in practice, could result in serious injury.

Onwards to the first World Cup in South Korea in May. And, before that, the kick off of the Crankworx World Tour in New Zealand.