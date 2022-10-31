Red Truck presented by Mosaic Homes announces 2023 team

Red Truck Racing presented by Mosaic Homes is pleased to announce its roster for the 2023 season. The team will be adding a fresh line up of promising young up-and-comers to the men’s side including Aiden Oliphant, Remy Garrison, Matthew Ney and Celeb Ney.

The men’s roster will round out with returning riders Declan Kelly, Daniel Fraser- Maraun, Luke Hubner and Campbell Parrish- who just finished up racing at junior Worlds in Australia. Team alumni Al Murison (Provincial Crit and Road champ), Alexander Fraser Maraun, Cole Glover and Kyle Buckosky will be forming a factory racing team, presented by one of the team’s premier sponsors, Bicicletta.

The Bici Factory team will provide an opportunity for riders who have outgrown the Red Truck development team to continue to race at a high level in road, gravel, mountain bike, and track. The Bici Factory team will also take on a mentorship role to support the Red Truck squad. Other initiatives will include a Bicicletta Ride Club.

On the women’s side, the team is proud to announce that after an incredible season, Sarah Van Dam has accepted an offer with UCI women’s continental team DNA pro cycling. Holly Simonson will also be moving onto the crit-focused LA Sweat and U23 riders Isla Walker and Lily Ujfalusi will be joining a UCI continental team for the 2023 season. The team is pleased to welcome back veteran and captain Brenna Pauly, along with returning riders Fiona Majendie, and Nadia Gontova. The women’s team will also be adding Emma Dressler, Kathryn Ayroud, Astrid Wuerr, Katelyn Walcroft and Mara Rolda.

2023 Roster

