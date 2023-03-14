Remco Evenepoel absolutely destroyed a famous KOM while training in Tenerife

Current world champion Remco Evenepoel is clearly ready for 2023: he just took one of the most famous Strava KOMs in Tenerife. The Soudal–Quick-Step rider took the new record on the Chio to Teide segment on the island’s Mount Teide hill.

His time was 56:25. That was nearly two minutes faster than the former record set by the Norwegian, Jonas Hjorth. Hjorth rode 58:21 in 2020. The climb is 24.4km long with an average grade of 5.5 per cent.

Lots of other famous riders have held the record before, including Chris Froome and Dylan van Baarle. Tenerife is a popular destination for pros due to its long climbs, altitude, and good training roads.

The Belgian rider has had a great start to his season so far, winning the UAE Tour in February. He heads to the Volta a Catalunya next.

In 2022, Evenepoel, whose father Patrick was also an accomplished pro, had a tremendous year. As well as the road worlds, he won the Vuelta, and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

On his Strava account, the former KOM holder, Jonas Hjorth commented. “I’ll be back… Good luck for the Giro.”