Remco Evenepoel called Geraint Thomas to say he was quitting the Giro d’Italia

On Sunday, Remco Evenepoel called Geraint Thomas to say he was abandoning the Giro d’Italia due to COVID-19. In his podcast (which he was doing as he was resting, because that’s what a pro does when they aren’t riding) he tells Luke Rowe the news.

Apparently he was on a group call with his team when he saw he had 13 notifications from Remco on his phone. The Belgian was letting the Ineos Grenadiers rider know before the news was official, and to wish him the best of luck. That day, he had beaten Thomas by one second in the time trial. The Soudal Quick-Step rider had a fantastic first week, taking two stages and four pink jerseys.

Watch Thomas describe the classy act below. You can listen to his full podcast here.