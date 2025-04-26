Remco Evenepoel definitely not a fan of new Tour finish

With the news that this year’s final stage of the Tour de France will feature the peloton tackling the Montmartre climb three times before reaching the Champs-Élysées, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) is not impressed, warning it would only add “extra stress” for the riders.

The Belgian is very familiar with the climb — he used it to win one of the biggest races of his life.

If you caught the 2024 Paris Olympics, you, like many cycling fans, were thrilled by the action on Montmartre, the iconic cobbled climb in the City of Light. Mathieu van der Poel unleashed one of his trademark nuclear attacks, while Evenepoel used the climb to ultimately set up his victory. Lotte Kopecky launched a massive move in the finale, and eventual winner Kristen Faulkner was the only rider able to hold her wheel.

A very different finish to the Tour in 2025

Back in August, L’Équipe had speculated about riders tackling the climb, shaking up the typical flat final stage (relatively speaking — the Champs-Élysées has an average gradient of 1.8 per cent, with some sections nearing four per cent).

In 2024, the Tour ended in Nice because of the Olympics taking over Paris. But for 2025, it’s back to the French capital for the final stage. However, despite the double Olympic champion’s success on the iconic hill, he isn’t stoked for its inclusion.

“I wouldn’t be thrilled if they added that climb to the final stage,” Evenepoel told Sporza during a pre-Liège–Bastogne–Liège press conference. “Keep it simple and stick to the traditional circuit.”

The reason, he said, is that there’s already enough chaos with positioning battles throughout the race.

Unfair to the sprinters

“Throw Montmartre into the last day and it just creates even more fatigue and stress after three gruelling weeks,” he said.

Plus, he said, the traditional finale is always a big goal for the sprinters. They fight their way over the big hills in the Alps and Pyrenees to take the queen stage for the fast men. Including Montmartre spoils their chance for an all-out dash to the line.

“Every year, the sprinters look forward to that shot at a prestigious win on the Champs-Élysées. Asking them to grind up Montmartre three times takes away a big opportunity,” he said. “In my view, Montmartre is an unnecessary complication. I really hope ASO rethinks it.”

Evenepoel back in action in a great way

After months of rehabilitation, the world time trial champion is having a strong comeback. Evenepoel had a fairy-tale return from injury on Good Friday, beating Wout van Aert for the win at De Brabantse Pijl from Beersel to Overijse, Belgium. On Dec. 3, he was hospitalized after colliding with the door of a postal vehicle during training. He suffered fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs, and wrist.

At the Amstel Gold Race, he was in the mix again, being one of the few riders who actually caught Tadej Pogačar when he was in a breakaway. Evenepoel ended up finishing third behind shock winner Mattias Skjelmose. On Sunday, he’s headed to Belgium to try and take the final Monument of the spring, Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

