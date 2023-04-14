Remco Evenepoel ditches Strava à la Mathieu van der Poel

World champion Remco Evenepeol is done uploading his info to Strava. Just like, Mathieu van der Poel, who hasn’t used the training platform since January, the Soudal – QuickStep rider doesn’t think it’s helpful for his rivals to know his stats.

“People already know enough,” Soudal – QuickStep sports director, Klaas Lodewyck said in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad. “I don’t think you should put everything online either. Your rivals can read along. If I were a rider now, I wouldn’t do it.”

The last time the Vuelta a España winner posted publicly was on April 2nd on a training ride in Tenerife.

“Remco is doing well,” Lodewyck added, and then laid out his schedule “We are focusing on the Giro and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he will start as world champion with the goal to win again. After Liège-Bastogne-Liège, he will return to Calpe to continue working in preparation of the Giro starting on May 6th. He is still exploring the climb time trial to Monte Lussari. The organizer is opening the course for three days. After that reconnaissance with sports director Davide Bramati, the Tour of Italy is really just around the corner.”

As for Strava, the winner of Paris-Roubaix echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Sporza.

“I had decided for myself to share it for one year because I received comments left and right that nothing was known about my training,” MvdP said. “Now I don’t feel the need to share that. Other riders do it, but most colleagues don’t put in a heart rate or power and then it’s not much use to you, because you don’t see anything.”