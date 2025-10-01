Remco Evenepoel dominates Euro TT champs

At the European time trial championships in France, Remco Evenepoel showed everyone why he is the best in the discipline. The 25-year-old Belgian, already Olympic, world, and European champion, claimed the men’s elite title with a final margin of 43.37 seconds over Italy’s Filippo Ganna. ” think it’s better that I have all the titles at the moment,” Evenepoel told Wieletflits after the race.

Riders faced some nasty headwinds on the 24-km course. The race went from Loriol-sur-Drôme to Étoile-sur-Rhône. Communication issues with his support team forced him to ride largely on instinct. “The only downside was that my radio had broken down in the beginning,” he said.

Despite this, he navigated corners with typical Remco precision, and overtook Stefan Küngd. He then used his climbing weight advantage to secure a gap over Ganna in the final stretch. “In terms of values, I rode a super good time trial,” he said . “I can only be satisfied.”

On the women’s side, Swiss star Marlen Reusser showed off her rainbow skinsuit in style. Just days after claiming the world time trial title, she powered through strong headwind to take the dub. She finished 49 seconds ahead of Norway’s Mie Bjørndal Ottestad, with the Netherlands’ Mischa Bredewold rounding out the podium. Reusser now holds four European titles. “For everyone, the wind was the biggest opponent,” she said. “I didn’t know how I would feel after that crazy week in Rwanda. So I can’t complain.”

Both Evenepoel and Reusser now set their sights on further challenges. For Evenepoel, the road race on Sunday represents the final piece in an already stellar season. As he told Wieletflits: “That would complete it. Fortunately, there are still opportunities, but the faster, the better.”

The Belgian was visibly disappointed in finishing second at the 2025 UCI road worlds in Rwanda–which was just on Sunday. He will have a rematch against the double world road champion Tadej Pogacar, exactly a week later.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com