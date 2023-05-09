Remco Evenepoel had the absolute coolest sneakers before stage 3
Belgian continues to lead Giro d’ItaliaPhoto by: Sirotti
Remco Evenepoel wore the best pair of sneakers before stage 3 on Monday. The world champion had to swap out his rainbow jersey for pink, but he managed to combine both the colours on his kicks.
After a dominant opening time trial, the Belgian leads the Giro. Evenepoel has sported two different world championship kits this year, one with a traditional black pair of bibs, and the other a bit more splashy. His white shorts are reminiscent of that of Mario Cipollini or Tom Boonen when they were world champ.
Showing that he has some strong sartorial choices, the 23-year-old sported some pretty nifty shoes.
✅ 𝗢𝗥 ❌?
Crep check: Remco Evenepoel 👟@EvenepoelRemco | #girodItalia 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/y4wfTriW7r
— Eurosport (@eurosport) May 7, 2023
All pink, with a rainbow to remind everyone that he’s still the champ, whether he has the iconic jersey on or not.
We all envy you and want a pair of #SafetyJogger shoes like yours, @EvenepoelRemco 😍
Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/ZqjsRZK2xp
— Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) May 8, 2023