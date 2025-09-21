Remco Evenepoel has done the unthinkable at the TT worlds

Remco Evenepoel didn’t just defend his world time trial crown in Kigali — he humiliated the competition, catching and passing Tadej Pogačar on his way to a third straight gold.

The 40.6-km course, with 680 m of climbing and a cobbled punch to the line, had been billed as a duel between Evenepoel and the Tour de France champion. Instead, the Olympic time trial winner turned it into a one-man show.

Evenepoel blasted out of the start house. After just 10.6 km, he was already 44 seconds ahead of Pogačar and every other contender. From there, the Belgian only widened the gap.

By the second time split, Pogačar’s challenge had evaporated. Struggling on the hills, he had already ceded nearly two minutes to Evenepoel and could sense the Belgian closing in. The overtake came in cruel fashion on the cobbles of the Côte de Kimihurura, as Evenepoel swept past the Slovenian with the finish still in sight.

Behind him, Australia’s Jay Vine produced a strong ride to claim silver, while Belgian Ilan Van Wilder delivered a surprise bronze. Pogačar trailed in fourth, just missing the podium after being dropped by Van Wilder in the final kilometres.

Evenepoel stopped the clock 1:14 faster than Vine and more than two and a half minutes clear of Van Wilder.

“I felt very good. Immediately on the first flat part I felt that the legs were fine. I was able to maintain a good speed without going over my limit,” Evenepoel said to Sporza. “Then came the first climb of the day and it was quite tough along with those other two later climbs, so I really tried to push on those parts.”

After the race the reigning world (road) champion was gracious in defeat. “Of couuse I am disappointed Remco caught me,” the Slovenian said. “But he is so fast. Chapeau to him.”

Pogi still has his main goal in a week’s time, when he will line up to defend his rainbow jersey.