Remco Evenepoel stays at altitude hotel in Tenerife to hone fitness for Giro d’Italia

Remco Evenepoel is heading to Tenerife to train and stay at an altitude hotel in his build-up to the Giro.

“We want to keep the base as broad as possible,” his coach Koen Pelgrim said to Sporza.

“The difference between him the rest was quite big,” He added. “That’s just great for us. If we weren’t comfortable after his performance on Sunday, we could never be. But that is no guarantee that the Giro will obviously be a success.”

As far as his prep for a win in Italy, Pelgrim is confident. “Yes, I think so. The biggest work must be done by now. We mainly want to keep this form and sharpen it up a bit. But there certainly won’t be much more to it.”

Pelgrim explains that his training is getting to a point where it is all about minor adjustments.

“In a Grand Tour you have to be in shape for three weeks, so we are not too big on the intensity in the preparation. We want to keep his base as broad as possible. And we also put the altitude training as close as possible to the Giro. Hopefully he’ll be as good as he can be in the third week.”

As of right now, all of the training is going as expected.

“If I look at his values, I would say he’s around 100 percent of his abilities now. You can still rise above yourself somewhere, but he is now close to the best version of Remco.”

When asked about data, Pelgrim is cagey.

“What are those values at the moment? We don’t share them,” he laughed.