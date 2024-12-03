Remco Evenepoel injury update after collision

On Tuesday, Remco Evenepoel was hospitalized after crashing into the door of a postal van during a training ride, according to Belgian media. The door of the van reportedly swung open unexpectedly, causing the collision. After being diagnosed at the hospital he has fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs and a broken wrist. Although it’s never good to be injured, at least it’s the winter. His Soudal – QuickStep posted the news on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Belgian postal service, Bpost, the postwoman involved in the collision with the Olympic champion is “fully cooperating with the investigation. She is “deeply affected by the incident.”

Driver opened door not knowing Evenepoel was approaching

Evenepoel was out for a training ride, when he collided with the door of the Bpost postal van at Kerkplein. The postal worker reportedly swung the door open unexpectedly. Evenepoel remained conscious, sitting upright with a blanket around him, though he was reportedly shivering.

His father, Patrick Evenepoel, confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad, “He was taken to Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht. He already sent us a message. So we hope everything’s fine. From what I hear, he fell after hitting the open door of the Bpost vehicle.”

Evenepoel mainly felt pain in his shoulder. It’s a “clean break,” but to assess the full extent of the injury and decide if surgery is needed, he was transferred to a hospital in Herentals, Belgium on Tuesday afternoon.

Specialized was wrecked

A local butcher named Bart witnessed the incident and spoke to Het Nieuwsblad about it. “Remco was hunched over, and it was clear the impact was severe. The van’s door was completely bent, and his bike was wrecked. Almost like they had to fold it up like a wheelchair. When I went over to check on him, he looked very pale. The emergency services gave him a Coke, and his wife Oumi arrived just around the same time,” Bart said.

The double Olympic champion was recently under the knife for something unrelated to cycling: dental surgery, and was off the bike for a few days as a result.