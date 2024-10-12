Remco Evenepoel: ‘It will be strange if Pogačar goes early’

adej Pogačar has made a habit of attacking early lately, but Remco Evenepoel believes the decisive move at Il Lombardia will happen on the Colma di Sormano, which is just over 40 km from the finish.

“It would be strange if Tadej went earlier,” the Soudal-Quick Step rider told Sporza. “He has the power to beat everyone there. It’s an effort of more than 30 minutes. We have to be ready for an uphill battle.”

After that, it’s mostly downhill, he said. As far as his own goals, he aims for a podium finish—something better than his performance in 2023.

“If I ride a good race, I hope to move up a bit each year. Last year I was ninth, so I want to do better. We’re aiming for the podium, but if I give my maximum, I can’t blame myself,” he said.

Suns out guns out

Pogačar is the definite favorite for the race, following his dominant win at the road worlds in Zurich, followed by a victory in the rainy Giro d’Emilia. Thankfully, the rainy weather that has plagued much of Italy in recent weeks has cleared up.

“It’s always nice to be here when the sun is shining,” the double Olympic champion said before the race. “The weather is perfect too, so I won’t freeze.”

Like most of the peloton, Evenepoel believes that Pogačar’s team is under pressure to control the race. “I think it’s logical that UAE will have to carry the load. Pogačar has himself to thank for that. I want to follow as long as possible. If that doesn’t work out, it’s a bit of a Tour tactic, riding at your own pace.”

Altered route for 2024

The route for Il Lombardia has been altered due to severe weather conditions in northern Italy. Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage, including landslides and road deterioration, prompting changes to the race course. One major adjustment is the replacement of the Passo di Ganda, which was originally scheduled after 37 km. Riders will head towards Albino instead of Gazzaniga after about 40 kilometres. Additionally, due to concerns about potential flooding in Como, the finish line has been moved to Viale Felice Cavalotti, away from the originally planned Lungo Lario Trento.

“We want to try to ride with two or three riders at all times and be on the defensive. That will be important in the finale,” he believes.

One rider who won’t be there is Tom Pidcock, who was taken off the roster just before the race began. Rumours are circulating that he may be headed to another team for 2025.

