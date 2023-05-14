Remco Evenepoel leaves the Giro d’Italia due to COVID-19

Remco Evenepoel is out of the Giro d’Italia after contracting COVID-19. According to a statement from his Soudal Quick-Step team, he had to withdraw from the race following a routine test that was taken ahead of the first rest day that came back positive for COVID-19.

The 23-year-old world champion was the big favourite for the race. In the first week of racing he won two stages and took four pink jerseys.

“I am really sorry to be leaving the race. As part of the team’s protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive. My experience here has been really special and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks. I can’t thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. I will be cheering them on over the next two weeks,” he said.

According to the team, the Belgian was the only one who tested positive. All the other Soudal Quick-Step riders and staff were tested and the results were negative.