Remco Evenepoel loses key teammate as Tiesj Benoot ruled out of road worlds with illness

Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot will miss Sunday’s elite men’s road race at the UCI world championships in Kigali after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old classics specialist, who is set to join Decathlon–CMA CGM next season, called it a “big disappointment” to miss what he described as his main goal of the autumn campaign.

“I tested positive this morning,” Benoot told Het Nieuwsblad. “I wasn’t feeling great, but thought it was maybe due to the vaccination I got last Tuesday. That wasn’t the case. I did three tests and they were all clearly positive. We decided not to travel.”

Benoot has lined up at seven world championships and had only missed one edition since 2018. His absence in Kigali will be felt by Belgian leader Remco Evenepoel, who is chasing a second world title.

“It hurts that I can’t support Remco,” Benoot said. “Even last night I was still sleeping in a high-altitude tent, thinking I would travel.”

He explained that travelling to Rwanda would have meant at least three days of isolation in Kigali, something he said was incompatible with racing in the heat and at altitude.

Benoot hopes to recover in time for the European championships. “If I can train again this weekend, I’ll still have nearly two weeks before the Euros. I should be able to start there,” he said.

Louis Vervaeke has been called up as his replacement for the Belgian squad.

