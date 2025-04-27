Remco Evenepoel on Liège: ‘I’m not a robot’

Evenepoel had aimed to challenge Tadej Pogačar at Liège–Bastogne–Liège, but fatigue left him unable to follow when Pogačar attacked on the Côte de la Redoute. Pogačar then soloed for over thirty kilometres to claim victory.

Pogačar continued his bonkers 2025 season by winning his third Liège–Bastogne–Liège title with a 35-kilometre solo attack, his ninth career Monument victory.

Over a gruelling 252-kilometre course featuring 11 climbs, the breakaway was reeled in with 61 kilometres to go, setting the stage for Pogačar’s decisive move on the Côte de la Redoute. Tom Pidcock, Ben Healy, Julian Alaphilippe, and Giulio Ciccone chased but couldn’t close the gap. By the final climb, the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, Pogačar was over a minute clear. Healy and Ciccone secured podium spots as Pogačar celebrated another powerful solo win in Liège.

“You can’t expect everything from me. I’m not a robot,” Evenepoel said afterwards, according to Sporza.

“I said beforehand: it would be day by day. I have to see each time how it goes. These are long and tough races. I have to accept a good day, but also a bad day. The key now is to keep working.”

The Belgian superstar had some strong rides during his comeback, but it was clear the time away from racing affected his durability. Unlike his peers, he had no early-season stage races to build up his racing legs. And at Liège–Bastogne–Liège, it clearly caught up with him.

“At the Redoute, my best legs were already gone. I wasn’t feeling good there anymore. My poor positioning? If you’re strong, you naturally move to the front,” Evenepoel said.

Despite appearing as if he might abandon at one point, Evenepoel still finished the race in 59th, three minutes behind. Perhaps Evenepoel—the consummate pro—knew getting some race miles in his legs would pay off in a few months’ time.

His win at De Brabantse Pijl—although impressive—came in a race of only 3.5 hours. Granted, he did podium at the Amstel Gold Race, but the difference between four hours of racing and six is huge.

Once Evenepoel gets more racing under his belt, it’s clear the immensely talented rider will add even more major results to his name. That’s what bike racing is. Overcoming adversity, looking toward new goals, and making them happen.