Remco Evenepoel shows off new rainbow jersey kit

Remco Evenepoel showed off his new world championship outfit on Sunday and it’s an elegant and stunning design. Designed and produced by Castelli, the jersey revealed the team’s new name of Soudal Quick-Step, with the Belgian based Soudal joining as lead co-title sponsor, alongside Quick-Step. Evenepoel’s win in Australia marks the third straight win for the team.

The team has the classic black and white look aside from the red of Soudal and the multi-colored stripes denoting the World Champion, and have paired with black shorts to complete the stylish and classic look.

His world championship victory followed a win at La Vuelta, which saw him become the first Grand Tour winner in the team’s twenty-year history and the first Belgian in more than four decades to conquer a three-week race. Evenepoel is the youngest rider in history to win a Monument, a Grand Tour and the Worlds in the same season. The Belgian is aiming to continue his Grand Tour success at the Giro d’Italia in 2023.