Remco Evenepoel smashes Dauphiné time trial to take race lead

Remco Evenepoel dominated Wednesday’s Critérium du Dauphiné time trial, beating runner-up Jonas Vingegaard by 21 seconds and fourth-place Tadej Pogačar by 49 seconds. The Belgian chalked up Soudal-QuickStep’s 1000th victory over 23 years to take the race lead from Iván Romeo. Michael Leonard was top Canadian in 23rd.

The GC Situation Overnight

There were guys from Tuesday’s breakaway throughout the top-10, and the most dangerous to the pre-race favourites was Paris-Nice runner-up Florian Lipowitz, 42 seconds better than Pogacar, 48 ahead of Vingegaard and 53 seconds clear of Evenepoel. Lipowitz was +0:24 of Romeo and had placed third in both the Paris-Nice and Itzulia Basque Country time trials.

The Course

The 77th edition’s 17.4-km chrono ran from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray. At 1.8 km of 8.5 percent, there was nothing gentle about the climb in the middle of the route. The intermediate time check was on its other side.

Michael Leonard was the 30th to start, making the provisional second-fastest time at the checkpoint, 19 seconds behind Norwegian teammate Tobias Foss. At the finish, after catching his minute man Gianni Vermeersch, Leonard’s 22:36 also slotted him in behind hot-seated Foss. Thibault Guernalec bumped the Canadian down to third an hour later.

Rémi Cavagna, a Frenchman always in the mix at a time trial, thumped Foss’ best intermediate time, and then the Soudal-QuickStep rider usurped the Norwegian’s throne with 21:57.

Just after American Matteo Jorgenson cracked Cavagna’s best intermediate time, the Frenchman’s teammate Evenepoel was 12th last to start.

Vingegaard and Pogačar joined Evenepoel on the road. Jorgenson going top of the table bumped Leonard out of the top-10.

Evenepoel passed his minute man on the climb and then destroyed Jorgenson’s best intermediate time by 31 seconds. Vingegaard was 11 seconds slower and Pogačar lagged 30 seconds behind at this point.

Jorgenson was bounced from the hot seat. Vingegaard finished +0:20 and Pogačar +0:48 of their Belgian rival. In the GC Evenepoel is 16 seconds faster than Vingegaard and 38 seconds faster than Pogačar.

Lipowitz was sharp on the course, posting the fifth best time in Saint-Péray. Lipowitz is only four seconds in arrears of Evenepoel.

Four Cat. 3 and 4 climbs in the second half of Thursday’s 183 km will determine whether or a not a sprinter bags a win.



2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) 20:50

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:21

3) Matteo Jorgenson (USA-Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:38

4) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:49

23) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +1:46

145) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +4:27



2025 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) 14:31:08

2) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +0:04

3) Iván Romeo (Spain/Movistar) +0:09

5) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:16

8) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:38

112) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +12:06

120) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +13:40