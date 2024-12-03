Remco Evenepoel taken to hospital after collision with vehicle

Remco Evenepoel was taken to the hospital after colliding into the door of a postal vehicle while out on a training ride, according to Belgian media. The incident happened when the door of a mail delivery van apparently swung open unexpectedly, causing Evenepoel to collide with it.

The exact details of how he was transported to the hospital are still unclear. However, it has been confirmed that Evenepoel was conscious when emergency responders arrived at the scene. According to reports, he was sitting up, wrapped in a blanket, and looked like he was shivering. His father, former pro cyclist Patrick Evenepoel, explained that they were on their way to the hospital but didn’t have many more details. “He’s been taken to Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht by a MUG team. He’s already sent us a message, so we’re hoping everything is okay. From what I hear, he fell after hitting the door of a Bpost [Belgian Post] van,” he said.

After the collision, Evenepoel was briefly on the ground afterward. A local butcher named Bart, saw what happened and spoke to Het Nieuwsblad about it. “Remco was hunched over, and it was obvious the impact was hard. The van’s door was completely bent, and his bike was destroyed. They had to fold it up like a wheelchair. When I went over to check on him, he looked really pale. The emergency services gave him a Coke, and his wife Oumi showed up right around the same time,” Bart said.

Bpost later issued a statement saying the postwoman involved in the collision with the Belgian superstar is “fully cooperating with the investigation” and is “deeply affected by the incident.”