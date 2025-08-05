Remco Evenepoel to join Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe in 2026

Big news! Belgian super star Remco Evenepoel will leave Soudal Quick-Step at the end of 2025. In 2026, he will join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. The news, first reported by Daniel Benson–is interesting to cycling fans, for a variety of reasons. It also means that the German team is now one of the powerhouses of the sport.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist in Paris had been under contract through 2026. However, both parties agreed to terminate the deal early. That cleared the way for Evenepoel to lead Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe from 2026.

His departure comes amid many months of speculation. While Ineos Grenadiers were once rumoured to be circling, it was the growing ambition—and spending power—of Red Bull-Bora that ultimately landed the biggest fish on the market.

Since I stepped down as CEO of Soudal Quick-Step, I’m no longer involved in transfers or any team matters. Agreement-wise, I’m also not allowed to communicate about transfers — not even about Remco. Please don’t call me. This is the only communication I will make. — Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) August 5, 2025

But the move raises questions. Evenepoel will arrive at a team already flush with Grand Tour talent. Primož Roglič remains under contract and has led the German outfit since 2023, while riders like Florian Lipowitz is seen as one of the great white hopes of the team. The German rider finished third overall at the Tour, and took the white jersey.

So, that leaves Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe with a whole buncha leaders—and a potential headache when it comes to selecting protected riders. But it may also mean they have multiple leaders for multiple Grand Tours–similar to what Visma – Lease a Bike has done. The Dutch team won the Giro d’Italia with Simon Yates, and took second at the Tour through Jonas Vingegaard.

Still, the team hailed the transfer as a statement of intent. “A new chapter begins,” it posted Tuesday. “Remco Evenepoel’s arrival marks a milestone… the team is setting its course to become one of the most attractive forces on the international stage.”

Soudal Quick-Step posted that Evenepoel had no interest in extending his contract. “While we regret Remco’s decision to leave, we will foster the memories we have made,” the team said.

The 25-year-old has been with the Belgian outfit since turning pro in 2019, transforming it from a Classics powerhouse to a Grand Tour player. But after a difficult Tour de France this year—racing with a broken rib before abandoning in the Pyrénées—Evenepoel appears to believe a more Grand Tour-focused structure is needed to reach the top step in July.

It certainly is interesting to see what will happen in 2026 on the German team.