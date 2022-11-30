Remco Evenepoel to race 2023 Giro d’Italia instead of Tour de France

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Remco Evenepoel will ride the Giro d’Italia in 2023, returning to the race where he made his Grand Tour debut.

Evenepoel’s 2022 season was a spectacular one, seeing him him take fifteen victories, including Liège–Bastogne–Liège, Clasica San Sebastián, two stages and the general classification at La Vuelta a España, and the World Road Race Championships.

The 22-year-old Belgian will be on the start line at Fossacesia Marina on the May 6th ready to tackle the famous Italian Grand Tour.

The 2023 edition will see the riders cover 3448 kilometers over its 21 stages, with an altitude gain of 51 300 meters, and take on the climbs of Monte Bondone, Tre Cime di Lavaredo and Monte Lussari.