Remco Evenepoel to start 2023 season in Argentina

Remco Evenepoel started his first year as a pro in 2019 at Vuelta a San Juan, taking third in the individual time trial and the best young rider jersey, as well as helping teammate Julian Alaphilippe finish on the race’s overall podium.

In 2020, he returned and won the event. In 2023, Evenepoel plans to head back there in his fifth year as a pro, now in the rainbow jersey.

“I’m happy to race again in San Juan. It was my first race as a pro in 2019, I have a lot of great memories from my previous outings in Argentina, and I’m delighted to start my year in the rainbow jersey there. I hope to see many of those amazing fans on the road and I can’t wait to debut my Soudal Quick-Step World Champion jersey in a couple of weeks,” Evenepoel said about the race. The Vuelta a San Juan takes place from Jan. 22-29.

The young Belgian had a fabulous year in 2022. He won fifteen races, including Liège–Bastogne–Liège, Clasica San Sebastián, two stages and the general classification at La Vuelta a España, and the World Road Race Championships.

In November he also announced he will ride the Giro d’Italia in 2023, returning to the race where he made his Grand Tour debut.