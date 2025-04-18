Remco Evenepoel wins first race in comeback from injury

Remco Evenepoel had a fairy tale return from injury on Good Friday, beating Wout van Aert for the win in the 1.Pro-rated De Brabantse Pijl from Beersel to Overijse, Belgium. On December 3, he was hospitalized after colliding with the door of a postal vehicle while out on a training ride. The Paris Olympic Games double gold winner suffered fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs, and wrist.

The Course

The 65th edition brought 21 climbs, three of which were cobbled and none of which were over 1.3 km, over 162.6 km. The riders would race three 20-km the circuits. There was a final ascent to the finish line in Overijse.

A few days ago Soudal-Quick Step released a video of Evenepoel taking a training ride after treating us to a gander at his new scars.

A sixpack of ProTeam fugitives went out to fly their flags over the early hills. With 65 km to go a bridging bunch spurred the peloton into action. Like a ska band, EF Education-EasyPost started to pick it up. When cats like van Aert and Neilson Powless started to flex at the front of the peloton, the breakaway was doomed to be caught on the Moskesstraat, where Evenepoel immediately attacked.

Van Aert and a couple of others were able to go along but Evenepoel bucked off everyone on his back except van Aert. Brit Joseph Blackmore made the junction. With two laps to race, the trio’s gap back to the peloton was 45 seconds. By the cobbled Moskesstraat ascent with 30 km to go, the gap had grown. The lead with one lap remaining had been trimmed to 39 seconds.

Evenepoel made a push on the cobbled climb of Hertstraat, dropping Blackmore.

Remco dumped his food in anticipation of the final battle. The crowd on the finishing climb roared them up the opening grades. Evenepoel sprinted from the front and held off his yellow-clad compatriot. Riding a gold bike and topped with a gold helmet, the Soudal-QuickStep man celebrated with gusto.

Evenepoel’s next races are the Ardennes Classics: Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege. All these races can be seen at FloBikes.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions.

2025 De Brabantse Pijl

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) 3:35:14

2) Wout van Aert (Belgium/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

3) António Morgado (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:27