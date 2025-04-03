On Thursday, the organizers of the WorldTour Tour de Romandie announced that Remco Evenepoel will be contesting the six-day stage race starting April 29. The 25-year-old Belgian’s season now takes clearer shape. It will be his second Tour de Romandie, having placed 76th in 2029

On December 3, he was hospitalized after colliding with the door of a postal vehicle while out on a training ride. The Paris Olympic Games double gold winner suffered fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs, and wrist. His start to the season was delayed until De Brabantse Pijl on April 18.

The Tour de Romandie will be his first 2025 stage race and will follow De Brabantse Pijl and the Ardennes Classics: Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the latter of which he has won twice. His warm-up race for the Tour de France will be June’s Critérium du Dauphiné, where he was seventh last year.

At the 2024 Tour de France, Evenepoel’s podium was his second-best Grand Tour result after winning the 2023 Vuelta a España. He didn’t have optimal preparation for the Tour, as he was one of the poor chaps who crashed out of the Itzulia Basque Country with a broken right collarbone and right scapula, but he wasn’t as badly injured as Jonas Vingegaard and Jay Vine.

The Soudal-Quick Step rider’s schedule beyond the Tour is yet to be decided.