Remembering Sylvie Argouarch: Victoria psychiatrist and adventurer killed by motorist while cycling

Sylvie Argouarch, a geriatric psychiatrist and avid adventurer, died on Aug. 2. She was struck by a pickup truck driver during her morning commute in Victoria in July. Argouarch was 68.

Argouarch, born in Brittany, France, spent five decades in medicine. After moving to Canada in 1983, she repeated her medical degree and specialized in geriatric psychiatry. She spent her career dedicating herself to improving the mental health of seniors. Argouarch worked tirelessly for her patients, her husband of 28 years, Hugh Aitken, said.

“If you were one of her patients, you were really, really lucky, because she was relentless in her striving to help improve people’s situations,” Aitken told the Times Colonist.

Island Health remembered her as “thoughtful and inspirational — determined to provide comfort and dignity to everyone in her care.” Her warmth and empathy extended beyond the workplace. “She was in your space and in your face, but in a very good-hearted, loving way,” Aitken said.

Argouarch’s passions were as vibrant as her career. Childhood summers camping along Brittany’s coast sparked a lifelong love of the water. Family trips with Aitken and their 20-year-old daughter, Lizu, revolved around swimming. “It was definitely her happy place. She wanted to be moving from the morning ’til the evening,” Aitken said to the Times Colonist.

She also loved hiking, cycling and dancing — often the first on the dance floor and the last to leave, according to her daughter. The psychiatrist also had a never-ending pursuit of knowledge, recently studying Spanish on top of years spent learning Mandarin.

Friends and colleagues recalled her boundless energy and generosity. Arlene Senft, who met Argouarch 29 years ago through a hiking club, said, “That’s what drew us together — our love of the outdoors and just life in general. She just lived life fully.”

The staff of Canadian Cycling Magazine extends its condolences to the friends and families of Sylvie Argouarch.