Reminder: Bike thieves are evil (but they don’t necessarily look evil)

For many of us, we know the feeling: you go to grab your bike where you left it and it’s gone. Your heart drops, your mind blanks and all you can think to yourself is, “NO, F$@K NO!?” Eventually it sinks in. Your bike was stolen. Whether you’re in your garage, at the mall, or staring at your empty bike rack on your car it absolutely SUCKS. And it’s something that is seriously hard to come to terms with.

Sometimes insurance comes through and you can actually upgrade. Sometimes you either end up bikeless, or you need to fork over a wad of cash for a new bike. However it goes, it blows.

For the Anastasia family of Shawnessy, Calgary they actually saw the people riding away on their bikes. They were doing yardwork at their house. Their garage was open. They’d spotted a couple people making out across the road earlier that day. Then the lovebirds rode away on their bikes.

The bikes in question are a red 2021 Specialized Levo SL Expert Carbon and green a 2020 Specialized Levo SL Expert Carbon. We’re talking well over $20,000 to replace them. Hot dang that must sting.

Both bikes are registered on Bike Index and Project 529 and the Reddit thread is 200 comments long, but no bikes have shown up yet. We sure hope they do.

If nothing else comes of this for the Anastasia family, let it be a reminder that bike thieves are ruthless. Even though the couple was cautious, letting their guard down for even a minute was too long. Many of have been there.

Remaining vigilant is the only way to hold on to your precious metal (or carbon) steeds. Oh, and close your garage.