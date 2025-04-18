Revel Bikes shuts down days after launching new models

It’s hard to believe, but it’s true: another bike brand is biting the dust. Revel Bikes is shutting down. The timing makes the news sting even more. Just ten days ago, Revel dropped three new models—the Ritual, ReRun and an all-new lightweight Rascal SL—all of which looked like serious contenders in their categories. The message was clear: Revel was charging forward.

And then, just like that, the lights went out.

“We have exhausted all options and run out of funds to support the business,” reads the April 17 dealer email. “We are now in an orderly wind down.”

Three new bikes, one final chapter

The Ritual was designed to be Revel’s no-compromise enduro machine: 165mm rear, 170mm up front and a mixed-wheel setup for smaller sizes. Revel touted it as “built for chaos, crafted for control”—an all-day, all-mountain bruiser with in-frame storage, CNC’d links, and just the right geometry to blur the line between confidence and recklessness.

The ReRun was the surprise: a lightweight, mid-power e-enduro built around Bosch’s new Performance Line SX motor. A trail-focused eMTB with 165/170mm travel and a 400Wh battery, it offered a balanced, electrified ride—especially when paired with the PowerMore range extender.

And the Rascal SL? A lighter, leaner evolution of their beloved 130mm trail bike. With a new carbon layup and two fresh colorways (Space Dust and Prickly Pear), it shaved nearly 200 grams off the V2 frame and added serious style to Revel’s best all-arounder.

So what happened?

The bike industry’s downturn has been brutal. After the pandemic boom, demand dried up. Product delays, bloated inventories, shrinking margins—it’s a long list. Revel was one of many caught in the storm. But unlike others, it seems they couldn’t find a lifeline.

“We’ve transferred responsibility of the business to the bank, which holds the senior debt,” said the dealer letter. “There is unlikely to be any remaining funds for unsecured creditors, with over US$8 million in secured credit.”

A glimmer of hope?

Revel’s team left the door cracked open—if someone steps in to buy out the debt and relaunch the brand.

“There’s still a chance,” they said. But it’s slim.

Thanks for the ride

Even in its final days, Revel rolled out some of the best bikes they’d ever made. That says everything about the company’s DNA. They went out swinging—with creativity, craft and belief in what a mountain bike could be.