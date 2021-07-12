Richard Branson rode a custom Trek Domane to the launch of his Virgin Galactic flight

On July 11, British billionaire Richard Branson and five crew-mates travelled to the edge of space and back. Instead of driving to the launch, Branson pulled up to Virgin Galactic’s facility in the New Mexico desert riding a custom Trek Domane, the Unity 22 Project One Ultimate.

A non-traditional launch

The launch was part of Virgin Galactic’s first steps into the commercial space industry. Instead of a more serious and stoic NASA countdown, the atmosphere of the event was more entertainment-focused. Musical guest Khalid debuted a new song, a live broadcast of the flight was hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert and fellow space-interested business magnate Elon Musk was there to watch Branson take off.

Riding a bike to the launch seems to be part of the more casual energy the 70-year-old was trying to create for the event. A video posted by Branson documenting his arrival shows him riding with two cars as escorts and greeting his fellow astronauts.

It’s a beautiful day to go to space. We’ve arrived at @Spaceport_NM. Get ready to watch LIVE at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST https://t.co/PcvGTmA661 #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/4KjGPpjz0M — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

The bike, which was named the Domane Unity 22 Project One Ultimate (after the number of the flight, VSS Unity 22), was custom made for Branson. Trek says the bike was designed “exclusively for spaceflight” and resembles the design of the VSS Unity space plane.

Yesterday, @richardbranson rode his custom Trek Domane to the launch of the VSS Unity 22 spaceflight. The custom Domane Unity 22 Project One Ultimate was designed exclusively for this spaceflight, resembling the design of the VSS Unity space plane. pic.twitter.com/V7t8EQA7pO — Trek Bicycle (@TrekBikes) July 12, 2021

The custom Domane is painted in a chrome-to-white colourway and features the words “Unity22” on the seat tube and “Virgin Galactic” on the fork, written in the Virgin Galactic font.

Branson bikes

Branson is not a new cyclist—he has been spotted riding with friends and pros such as George Hincapie and in 2020 posted about a casual race he and a few guests created on his private island in the British Virgin Islands. In 2016 Branson crashed riding downhill and sustained a few torn ligaments, a cracked cheekbone and many scrapes, bruises and cuts. He credits his helmet with saving his life, perhaps a reason he prominently included a shot of himself taking off his helmet after his ride to the space flight on Sunday.