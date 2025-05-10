Richard Carapaz delivers the save of the year in Giro Stage 2 TT

Sure, pro cycling is all about fitness—especially in a time trial—but bike handling is a big part of what makes you great. Richard Carapaz showed some incredible skills today, saving what could have made for a very painful TT—or worse, not even finishing.

The TT

Saturday’s 13.7-km Giro time trial featured a rolling out-and-back course with the Cat. 4 Sauk climb at its midpoint. Ethan Hayter set a strong early time of 16:21 but was soon overtaken by European champion Eduardo Affini and then Jay Vine, who led by three seconds. As the GC favourites rode in with three-minute gaps, Primož Roglič matched the fastest intermediate split and would go on to take the pink jersey. Josh Tarling fought through a headwind to edge Roglič and Vine by fractions, becoming the youngest Giro time trial winner ever. Mads Pedersen lost pink by just one second. Canada’s Derek Gee had a solid day in the saddle, finishing 20th and clawing back some time after a tough first day.

The time trial was not only fast—Tarling averaged a hair under 51 km/h—but there were several technical sections with fast sweeping corners. Time trial bikes are never fun to handle in tight turns, but at the same time, you need to push it so you don’t lose valuable seconds in the race against the clock.

The save

Carapaz, who won the 2019 Giro d’Italia, was bombing along when he seemingly high-sided it on a corner, but managed to miraculously correct it. The reactions were cat-like—and it could have gone south, fast.

Sunday’s stage is the last day in Albania before heading back to Italy. It begins and ends in Vlorë and features a tough Cat. 2 climb 37 km from the finish.

But for now, watch Carapaz’s brilliant save below.