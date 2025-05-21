Richard Carapaz earns fourth career Giro stage win on medium mountain day

Richard Carapaz took his fourth Giro d’Italia stage victory on Wednesday’s eleventh stage, soloing away on the day’s final categorized climb. His first win of the season and first Giro triumph since 2019 saw him rise to sixth in the GC. Isaac del Toro retained the pink jersey, extending his lead by six seconds. Derek Gee was ninth, his highest place in the 108th edition so far.

The Course

There was a formidable Cat. 1 climb peaking in the middle of Wednesday’s route and two Cat. 2 ascents in the final 50 km. It could be one for the breakaway, but the last two stages have ignited the GC competition.

Attack after attack couldn’t stick as the day’s breakaway, the peloton complete after 40 km. The Alpe San Pellegrino hasn’t been included in the Giro for a quarter century. It was here that the race exploded. With two riders up the road, an enormous chase formed, one containing Canadian Hugo Houle. The pink jersey group was hard-charging behind it and absorbed most of this group except for KOM leader Lorenzo Fortunato, Nairo Quintana, Wout Poels, Pello Bilbao and Luke Plapp.

With various moves among the GC men behind, Fortunato busted loose from the others to take a load of points at the crest. All the slicing and dicing in the peloton had reduced it to 30 riders. With 82 km to go, Fortunato was grabbed on the descent to reestablish the quintet and the pink jersey was 1:20 behind.

By the foot of the first Cat. 2, Toano, the five escapees had padded their lead to 2:25. UAE-Emirates, at the front of the peloton, was in no particular hurry to catch them, and Fortunato added to his points fortune. With 34 km to go, the race was balanced between the fugitives and the field.

After Mads Pedersen acted as locomotive for the peloton train, the gap started to come down. At the base of the day’s final categorized climb, Pietra di Bismantova, the breakaway’s lead was negligible. EF Education-Easypost pulled the peloton for Carapaz.

Carapaz attacked. No one responded at first, but del Toro finally pursued. The pink jersey group was down to 25 fellows and Gee was accounted for. Half a minute clear when he crested, the Ecuadorian was bounding up the top-10.

With 2 km to race, it looked like Carapaz was going to win and the pink jersey group started to think about the remaining bonus seconds. Del Toro was runner-up and Giulio Ciccone third.

Thursday’s stage swings the game back to the sprinters.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 11

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) 4:35:20

2) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) +0:10

3) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Lidl-Trek) s.t.

9) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 38:47:01

2) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +0:31

3) Antonio Tiberi (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:07

5) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +1:24

12) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:43