Richard Carapaz makes last-minute season change

EF Education–EasyPost announced Tuesday that Richard Carapaz will not ride La Vuelta a España, a decision made after careful evaluation with the team’s medical staff. The Ecuadorian had hoped to return at the Spanish Grand Tour following a gastrointestinal infection that forced him out of the Tour de France, but recovery proved more complicated than expected.

“After the illness I had, I had to stop several times as I couldn’t train for more than two or three days at a time,” Carapaz said in the team’s statement. “Now in Ecuador, I’m trying to get back to normal with training and continue moving forward with what we had planned. I’m almost fully recovered now.”

Building fitness back

Rather than rush back, Carapaz is taking the time to rebuild his form. He will also focus on the remainder of the season. That includes the Italian autumn classics, including Il Lombardia. As well, the world championships in Rwanda is still on the calendar. The EF rider says he is targeting races where he believes he can make the biggest impact. It’s a pity he will miss the Vuelta a España—which is gearing up to be a hotly contested Grand Tour—with Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo–Visma saying it’s a big goal. And don’t forget that Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee will be doing his second Grand Tour of the year—he hopes to climb up a few more places from his impressive fourth at the Giro d’Italia.

As far as Rwanda, Carapaz is hoping for a big day. The road worlds features a very tough course. There are plenty of climbs—something that the Ecuadorian could excel at. He will face stiff competition from Tadej Pogačar, who is hoping to defend his rainbow jersey.

“Now, the next goals we’ve set are the Italian classics, especially Il Lombardia, and also the world championships in Rwanda,” Carapaz said. “It’s a very special world championship for me. I have a big opportunity, and I want to prepare for it the best way possible. That’s why I came to Ecuador: to do some altitude training, regain motivation, and focus 100 percent. Certain factors play in our favor, and we want to make the most of them.”

Carapaz’s career already includes Olympic gold and stage wins across all three Grand Tours. Securing the rainbow jersey would be another milestone for him. The 29-year-old pro now aims to return in peak form this fall.