Richie Porte seizes race lead on queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

Mark Padun (Ukraine/Bahrain-Victorious) earned his first career WorldTour victory on Saturday’s queen stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, soloing to the top of La Plagne. In coming runner-up Richie Porte took over the yellow and blue leader’s jersey from Alexey Lutsenko and now leads Lutsenko by 17 seconds with one stage to race. Three jerseys switched owners on Saturday.

🏁 🇺🇦Mark Padun s’impose à @LaPlagne ! 🏆 🏁 🇺🇦Mark Padun claims the win in La Plagne! 🏆#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/eTsTjf4r5z — Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 5, 2021

The Course

The queen stage was all about two HC-rated climbs, the 13-km, 7.7 percent Col de Pré and the summit finish La Plagne, 17.1 km of 7.4 percent.

#Dauphine queen stage today, and with it, La Plagne (17.1km, 7.5%), the iconic climb returning in a cycling race after quite some time. But before that, the riders will face Côte de Venthon (2.5km, 5.3%), Col de Pré (12.8km, 7.7%) and Cormet de Roseland (5.7km, 6.5%). pic.twitter.com/Vsq5RA4bot — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 5, 2021

The day’s breakaway didn’t get away until the Col de Pré. Mountains classification leader Matthew Holmes (Great Britain/Lotto-Soudal) will rue not getting into it, as his closest rival Lawson Craddock (USA/EF Education-Nippo) did, taking the maximum points at the top of the first HC climb and the following Cat. 2 Cormet de Roseland. Craddock took over the KOM jersey.

On the way to La Plagne, there were five fugitives 40 seconds ahead of three others, with the Movistar-driven peloton 3:00 back.

Escapee Michael Valgren (Denmark/EF Education-Nippo), only 2:31 behind Lutsenko in the GC, attacked just before La Plagne began.

#Dauphine – 17 to go. Time for La Plagne 2'19'' for Valgren#LFRLive pic.twitter.com/2OhEIGLWtn — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) June 5, 2021

Ineos and Movistar engaged in a struggle to control the front of the field. With 12 km to go, Valgren received two French reinforcements. Soon, only the French were left in the lead, and then they were clawed back with 11 km remaining to climb.

Strangely, Movistar Angel Lopez dropped back, as it seemed like the team was winding things up for him. Instead, Friday’s winner Alejandro Valverde continued to kill the pace.

Porte attacked, drawing a response from Enric Mas, Sepp Kuss and Padun. Padun and Kuss then went clear.

Padun dashed away from Kuss just before Angel Lopez attacked. Lopez’s move created an elite group from which Ben O’Connor (Australia/AG2R-Citroën) launched.

Lopez thrust again. He and O’Connor came up to Porte and Mas and Mas got to work. Padun carried on solo in a huge gear. Porte attacked in pursuit of the race lead, dropping Kuss and Lopez. The Australian crossed the line 34 seconds after the Ukrainian but 26 seconds ahead of Lutsenko.

Sunday’s final stage is another mountain day, the legendary HC ascent Col de Joux Plane cresting with 16 km to go and a 2.4 km rise to the finish in Les Gets.

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7

1) Mark Padun (Ukraine/Bahrain-Victorious) 4:35:07

2) Richie Porte (Australia/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:34

3) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +0:43



2021 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Richie Porte (Australia/Ineos Grenadiers) 25:28:06

2) Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan/Astana) +0:17

3) Geraint Thomas (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:29