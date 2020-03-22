Ride with Annemiek van Vleuten, Justin Williams or Geoff Kabush today

With the cancellation of all events, cyclist have been left without any weekend races to either to watch or participate in. Fortunately, Zwift, the indoor training giant, has stepped up in this moment of uncertainty. Yesterday morning the app saw its highest number of riders ever, as over 19,000 users logged on to virtually ride. [Update: more than 21,000 riders were logged in Sunday morning]

Pro teams and riders, whose schedules have suddenly cleared up, have also joined virtual events from around the world. Cyclists from teams such as NTT Continental Cycling are racing in the Tour of Watopia Pro/Am series, which is covered live on Youtube. On Friday Mitchelton-Scott put on an exhibition race with their men’s and women’s teams.

Pro cyclists and popular figures like Andre Greipel, GPLama, Vegan cyclist, Matt Stephens and more have been hosting rides daily on the app. Riders from Canyon//SRAM and EF-Education First will soon do the same. Today, Annemiek van Vleuten, Justin Williams and Geoff Kabush are all hosting rides that anyone on the app can join.

Mitchelton-SCOTT cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten will be joined by teammates including Esteban Chaves, Moniek Tenniglo, Amanda Spratt, and Edoardo Affini. The pace will be social, at 2.5-3.0 w/kg, you’ll be able to spot van Vluten with her ride leader yellow beacon. The ride is 2 laps of ‘volcano flat reverse’ which will total 24.9 km with 100 meters of elevation.

Canadian cross-country mountain biker and gravel racer Geoff Kabush is the special guest for the group ride of Stage 4 of the Tour of Watopia 2020. The ride is descried as “rougher than your typical roads”, perfect for a Kabush guest appearance. As extra incentive to join this ride, Zwift will awards everyone participating with double the experience points. The ride offers A and B group options and a women’s only C group.

Justin Williams, American crit racing sensation and founding member of the Legion of Los Angeles team, will host a 40 minute free ride within in Zones 1-3. The ride will have a 10 minute warm up and cool down.