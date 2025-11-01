Riders spar on the famed Koppenberg in the X2O Trofee’s first round

With the Superprestige ‘cross series already underway, Saturday’s opening round of the 2025-2026 X2O Badkamers Trofee in Oudenaarde, Belgium, the cobble-y Koppenbergcross, went Lucinda Brand’s way, with young French rider Célia Gery distinguishing herself as runner-up on the muddy course. Fem van Empel’s season continues to be less than ideal, as the world champion abandoned on Lap 1 while leading.

Last season Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Glowi Lions) took a hat trick of X2O Trofee titles by a big chunk, winning two rounds and getting on the podium in the other six. Annemarie Worst was runner-up and Sara Casasola came third. There was still no 2025-2026 racing from Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, who won a round last season, as her knee continues to heal.

Immediately, the field climbed the famed Koppenberg, best known from the Tour of Flanders. Van Empel, who had won the last three Koppenbergcross races, was first at the top of the muddy ascent. Brand pitted early. Van Empel then surprised everyone by climbing off the bike.

Van Empel’s withdrawal left Brand, Amandine Fouquenet and Gery out front fighting the mud. Fouquenet lost places on the Koppenberg to Casasola and Helene Clauzel.

Brand was free on Lap 2, Gery, Clauzel and Casasola in pursuit. Gery made the junction and the two traded blows. Brand then lost the young French rider, 13 seconds clear at the top of the Koppenberg.

On Lap 3 of 4, Clauzel and Casasola carried on their podium battle with Gery in between the duo and Brand. Casasola distanced Clauzel and would repeat as Koppenbergcross podium achiever.

The final lap saw Gery close in on Brand as they started to lap riders. Brand, however, rode the last circuit cleaner and took the victory.

The next round is Sunday in Lokeren.

2025-2026 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 1, Oudenaarde

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise-Glowi Lions) 46:01

2) Célia Gery (France/AS Bike Racing) +0:19

3) Sara Casasola (Italy/Crelan-Corendon) +1:13