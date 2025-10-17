Riders stop, Tour of Holland organizer snaps: ‘Without police, we’re finished’

The third stage of the NIBC Tour of Holland was cancelled on Friday afternoon after riders refused to continue due to repeated safety breaches on open roads.

Speaking to team directors in audio obtained by WielerFlits, race organiser Thijs Rondhuis delivered an emotional but uncompromising message: road racing in the Netherlands cannot continue without police presence.

“What happened today is that 25 traffic marshals didn’t show up during the neutralization,” Rondhuis said. “That made the roll-out chaotic. From kilometre zero we secured everything, but we had road users ignoring stop signs. They were pulled over, then drove off again. That is the red line — we cannot do this without police.”

The stage was cancelled, he said, for two clear reasons. “Number one, by far, is your safety,” he said. “The second is that we must use this moment to ensure there is proper police support in future, for races like the Amstel Gold Race, ZLM Tour and this Tour of Holland. If we don’t, there simply will be no road racing in the Netherlands.”

Rondhuis acknowledged the broader implications. “Everyone knows we tried to run this race without police. Saturday and Sunday are completely different — other provinces, fully guaranteed safety. But when safety isn’t assured, we cannot continue. There is a red line. Without police, cycling isn’t possible.”

He apologized repeatedly to riders and team staff, outlining the revised plans. Saturday’s stage in Drenthe will run around the VAM-berg (a man-made hill created for cycling) with full escort from the Motor Begeleidings Team Assen. (This is the civilian motorcycle escort team that ensures rider safety on Dutch races, stepping in when police support is limited.) Sunday’s finale in Arnhem will be on a closed circuit. “I personally guarantee your safety there,” he said.

Fighting emotion, he said: “It hurts more to stop than you know. We tried. I believed it could work. It didn’t. Sometimes, you must admit something isn’t possible. End of race. We continue Saturday. And again, guys, my apologies.”

Stage 4 is from Emmen to the VAM-Berg, for a total of 159 km.

British phenom Ethan Hayter of Soudal Quick-Step is currently leading, with two stages remaining.