Riley Pickrell finishes third at 2025 GP Kranj

Victoria’s Riley Pickrell took another solid result, finishing third at the 2025 GP Kranj. It is Slovenia’s oldest UCI race and went down on Sunday. Racing took place over a 158-km course featuring 13 laps of a challenging circuit through Kranj’s city centre.

It also included the steep Jelenov Klanec climb. The race drew a strong international field. Mexico’s José Juan Prieto De Luna powered to first place, followed by Italy’s Thomas Capra. Pickrell delivered a strong performance to claim third.

“It is quite a nice race in Slovenia,” the Israel–Premier Tech rider said. “I was riding down with the development team, so it was nice to try to help them and share some of what I’ve learned over the course of my career so far. It wasn’t a super hard race but was quite open and dangerous, not knowing what moves might stay away. It ended up coming down to a messy sprint, and I was a bit out of position coming into the sprint and boxed in. I managed to find my way out late, but unfortunately it was too late to make up all the road I lost. Coming around the outside in the last bend, I got pushed wide into the barriers. Sprinting is always a bit of a gamble, and it didn’t quite work out yesterday.”

