Riley Pickrell sprints to stage 1 victory at Sibiu Cycling Tour

Riley Pickrell (Israel – Premier Tech) took the win on the opening stage of the 2025 Sibiu Cycling Tour, with a little help from a multiple Grand Tour winner, no less. The Victoria cyclist capped off a strong team performance by his squad. He delivered with an impressive sprint to the line.

The 23-year-old Canadian credited his IPT teammates for the result. Especially the work of none other than Chris Froome. The four-time Tour de France champ took on the bulk of the chasing duties when other teams hesitated to reel in the breakaway.

“The boys were amazing today,” Pickrell said after the finish. “We had a hard time convincing other teams to help with the chase, so Froomey took it upon himself to do it, and he did a really great job.”

With three sprinters in the IPT lineup, the team had options, but Pickrell got the nod—and the full support of his fellow fast men.

“Itamar Einhorn and Hugo Hofstetter both said they’d commit to giving me the best shot at winning today,” he said. “Hugo dropped me off perfectly in the final, and I’m really happy I could deliver for the boys.”

Sibiu has become something of a happy hunting ground for Pickrell. He took his first pro win in 2024 and finished second on the same technical run-in that delivered him victory on Thursday.

With the stage win, Pickrell moves into the overall lead heading into Friday’s decisive mountain finish on Bâlea Lac. IPT sports director Francesco Frassi says the team is switching its focus to general classification hopeful Matthew Riccitello for the climbing stages.

“Today, the whole team was fantastic, setting up Riley for the win,” Frassi said of the day’s race. “Tomorrow, our focus will be on Matthew. He’s feeling good, and we’re hopeful for another strong performance.”