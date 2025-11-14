Riley Pickrell to ride for George Hincapie’s new ProTeam

Back in June, former pro cyclist George Hincapie announced the launch of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling. It is a new U.S.-based professional squad with plans to register as a UCI ProTeam in 2026. The team has set its sights on competing in the Tour de France by 2032.

The roster was announced and one of the riders will be familiar to Canadian Cycling Magazine readers, Victoria fastman, Riley Pickrell.

Pickrell’s palmarès

The sprinter continues to build on his palmarès–including another win as a pro at the first stage of the Sibiu Cycling Tour in July. He also won a stage there last year, and in 2023, took a big dub at the Tour de l’Avenir–the younger sibling of the Tour de France.

Pickrell rode for Israel Cycling Academy since 2021—and was eventually upgraded to the ProTeam (soon to be WorldTour again) in 2024.

He’s had a couple of big wins as a pro, but also consistently mixes it up in the bunch sprint–something that undoubtedly Hincapie noticed.

(That’s not the only Hincapie involved in the new endeavour, his older brother Rich, who was also a talented amateur cyclist, is involved.)

“Our goal is clear: to build the nation’s team, a squad that inspires fans and competes fearlessly on the world stage,” Hincapie said when the team was announced. “Within six years, we want the Modern Adventure Pro Cycling Team to be synonymous with excellence. That means racing in the Tour de France with the best U.S. riders and contending for victories.”

George Hincapie, who rode in 17 Tours de France–and won a stage, too, said the new squad is about more than results. “We want to spark a new golden era with a fresh, authentic approach,” he said.

Hincapie rode for two notable American pro teams–the trailblazing Motorola team (originally 7-Eleven) and US Postal Service.

As for Pickrell, it is unknown if he had an option to renew at IPT (or whatever it is going to be called) or if he decided on a new modern adventure (see what I did there) with this new American squad.

But that’s a whole other story.