Riley Pickrell wins in Romania!

22-year-old Riley Pickrell added another result to his growing palmares on Sunday, scoring his first win as a pro at Stage 2a of the Sibiu Cycling Tour in Romania. The second day of racing at the 2.1 stage race was 97.3 km in Sibiu.

He beat Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), with Roger Kluge (Rad-Net Osswald).

Sunday is a double day, with a short 3.2 km time trial in the afternoon.

Check out the sprint below.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com