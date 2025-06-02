Rob Brittons Unbound XL-winning custom Factor

When Rob Britton powered to a mind-blowing new course record in the Unbound XL over the weekend, he did so on a stunning custom bike from Factor Bikes.

While the bright Ostro was covered in Kansas mud by the finish line, we had a chance to see it up close last summer. There’s a few changes for the demands of Unbound XL, but it’s the same Factor frame at the centre of it all. Yes, Britton won Unbound on a bike he’s been racing for well over a year at this point. That’s pretty cool on its own, in an era where pros get new bikes all the time. But when you get a custom paint job this cool, you want to hold onto it, right?

Rob Britton's very custom Factor Ostro Yes, suspension forks won Unbound XL. Fox's 32 TC helps reduce fatigue, not just get rad. And there's a lot of fatigue after 350 miles! The lone wolf theme, but make it fun! Lots of colour on Britton's custom frame Britton ran GRX Di2 at Unbound, but with two chainrings on the Easton cranks More lone wolf action. Rob was on Factor's own Black Inc wheels for Unbound. The brightest Factor Ostro out there for sure GRX 2x for Unbound XL GRX's updated Di2 hoods and brakes are incredibly comfortable But for comfort, a custom seat from Vancouver's own Reform Saddles can't be beat Britton's transitioned to gravel with Easton's Overland crew and now adds Factor as a main sponsor. Ceramic Speed adding a little more colour at the BB

For Unbound, Britton was on Black Inc’s deeper section carbon wheels, as he averaged a blazing 30+ km/hr for over 17 hours. There was some very fast rubber from Schwalbe on there for the speedy Kansas course, too. Since the XL race ran overnight, Britton’s Black Inc bar/stem had Exposure lights hanging from them.

Beyond those changes, Britton’s frame had a lot of the same gear going on. Vancouver’s very own Reform Saddles provided a custom-moulded perch from which to put the power down. Fox’s gravel-specific 32 TC proved its worth in reducing fatigue, not just making gravel radder. Easton EC90 cranks, though with two chainrings attached, turned over the gears with XTR pedals. Shimano’s GRX Di2 group, set up in the 2x configuration, survived 563 km of Kansas grit. Add some aero bars and bags and you have a winning bike!